We talk to "The Laundry Guy" for some tips ahead of National Laundry Day

Patric Richardson is known as "The Laundry Guy", so who else would we turn to on this day before "National Laundry Day"?

Morgan Saxton talked with him from his storefront at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

His first tip is all about washing clothes. He says wash with less detergent, in warm water and use the fast cycle on your machine.

Patric explained that he would advise using laundry flakes because they are actually soap. His second choice is detergent and his last choice are the sheets.

If you do use detergent, Patric recommends using a good plant-based one, but he says the key really is to use less. You only need 2 tablespoons of detergent for an entire load, and only 1 tablespoon of soap.

When it comes to drying your clothes, Patric says leave the settings on warm... you'll notice when you use less detergent or soup, the clothes will come out dryer.

Patric also showed us one of his favorite hacks — DIY aluminum foil dryer balls.

He says you simply make a ball of aluminum foil to reduce static and take out all the pet hair from your laundry. You can use them along with your wool balls.

Patric says make laundry fun again — he recommends putting a disco ball in your laundry room, having candy nearby and listening to a podcast as you do the laundry.

You can get more tips from Patric on his website, YouTube channel and on Instagram.

