We talk to the local filmmaker of "Breaking Into Beautiful".

Breaking Into Beautiful is a local film that documents Kim White's journey through cancer and treatment.

Kim was filmmaker Dan Davis' close friend and she asked him to tell her story.

Dan says her journey was a messy, painful heartbreak that none of us wants to encounter but through the uncertainty, he says Kim became more influential, wiser and more open to every kind of experience.

The film, Breaking Into Beautiful, is premiering at the Zions Indie Film Festival on the big screen.

The Zions Indie Film Festival runs March 15-18, 2023 at the SCERA Center in Orem.

You can get tickets and learn more at zionsindiefilmfest.com.