We talk to the owner of Empire Body Waxing about a big win for her businsess

The NBA Foundation held its first-ever ‘Pitch Competition’ during the recent All-Star activities in Utah.

Eight finalists, four from Utah, pitched their business and technologies to a panel of judges, including the Utah Jazz Governor Ryan Sweeney and the American Express Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Rutledge. The goal of the competition was to elevate and bring exposure to black entrepreneurs.

The Utah Black Chamber of Commerce wants to ensure Utah’s Black community is recognized during All-Star Weekend, said Shorter.

The first-place prize of $50,000 went to Jenna White, a Salt Lake City native and owner of Empire Body Waxing. In her pitch, she talked about her unique salon that offers luxurious and affordable waxing, accommodating both women and men.

The survivor-turned-advocate of domestic violence constantly donates a portion of her profits to local groups, like the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

Jena joined us in studio to tell us more about her business. She says waxing is for every body, not just if you're going to the beach. She wants people to know they are safe at Empire, there is no body shaming and they don't exclude based on gender or orientation.

She says, "If you have hair you want removed, we've got you."

You can learn more at empirebodywaxing.com or on Instagram @empirebodywaxingslc and @empirebodywaxing.stg