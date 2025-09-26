We talk to the Utah author of "I Have a Six Pack"

Aubry Alldredge is a trailblazer, storyteller, and animal lover who happens to have Down syndrome.

She's combined tow of her greatest loves, dogs and being active, into her first children's book.

Aubry also became the first woman in Utah with Down Syndrome to write a children's book.

Aubry really does have six dogs—her "Six-Pack"—and they go everywhere with her: hiking in the Utah mountains, paddle boarding, boating at Lake Powell, and exploring the Oregon Coast.

Each dog has its own personality, and together they inspire fun, adventure, and love.

The idea for Aubry's book started because she helped her sister Ashley foster over 90 dogs for Rescue Rovers and saw first hand how many dogs desperately need homes.

They need more fosters right now, and Aubry hopes her story inspires people to open their hearts and help.

She's planning to donate proceeds of the book to Rescue Rovers once she pays her dad back for the loan for creating and printing the book.

You may see Aubry with her book at events like Yappy Hour and Pinners conference.

You can buy "I Have a Six Pack" on Amazon and Etsy.