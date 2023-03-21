We talk to the Utah girl crowned "2024 Miss Teen Volunteer America"

A 17-year-old Clearfield girl was crowned 2024 Miss Teen Volunteer America.

Ayzjiahna Wood won after a lengthy and competitive pageant in Tennessee earlier this month, and she joined us on The PLACE to talk about her title.

Miss Volunteer America is service-oriented pageant for teens who are making a positive impact through volunteer work. Ayzjiahna earned $14,000 in scholarship money!

"We are thrilled to have Ayzjiahna Wood as our new Miss Teen Volunteer America. Her unwavering dedication to service and exceptional leadership skills make her an ideal role model for young women everywhere," says the Founder and CEO of the Miss Volunteer America pageant system, Allison DeMarcus.

Ayzjiahna will now represent the pageant system for the next year.

The first runner-up was from Iowa, followed by contestants from Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

For more information, follow her on Instagram or visit missvolunteeramerica.net.