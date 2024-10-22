We talk with Mariah May the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion!

Mariah May is the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Women's World Champion. She is in town for a nationally-televised event at the Maverik Center.

"The Glamour" Mariah won her belt against previous champion (Toni Storm) at AEW's ALL OUT PPV event, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

May first started in professional wrestling as a ring announcer in 2018 before becoming a wrestler and debuting in 2019.

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, AEW: Dynamite will be at the Maverik Center and televised live on TBS.

After the live show, RAMPAGE will be recorded for Friday evening, which airs on TNT.

Other notable names coming to town:

Ladder War for the ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho

Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin

Jack Perry and The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia and Private Party

Queen Aminata vs. Kamille

House of Black in action

Tickets are available at TicketMaster.com or AEWTIX.com.