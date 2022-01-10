Watch
The Place

Actions

We talk with Maxwell "Hops" Pearce of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters

items.[0].videoTitle
We talk with "Hops" from the Harlem Globetrotters about the show at Vivint Arena on January 11.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 15:35:04-05

The Harlem Globetrotters are known around the world for their unparalleled basketball skills.

Now, they're relaunching their brand through the Spread Game Tour, a fully redesigned interactive family entertaining sports experience like no other.

The tour stops in Salt Lake City for one night only - Tuesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm at Vivint Arena.

Jenny talked with Maxwell "Hops" Pearce, one of the Globetrotters.

He says the tour will show off the players' basketball skills and at the same time be filled with new characters and fan experiences.

You can get your tickets at harlemglobetrotters.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere