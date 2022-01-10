We talk with Maxwell "Hops" Pearce of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters are known around the world for their unparalleled basketball skills.

Now, they're relaunching their brand through the Spread Game Tour, a fully redesigned interactive family entertaining sports experience like no other.

The tour stops in Salt Lake City for one night only - Tuesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm at Vivint Arena.

Jenny talked with Maxwell "Hops" Pearce, one of the Globetrotters.

He says the tour will show off the players' basketball skills and at the same time be filled with new characters and fan experiences.

You can get your tickets at harlemglobetrotters.com