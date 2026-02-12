We talk with one of the stars in "The Wayfinders"

"The Wayfinders" is an original action series from Utah's Angel Studios.

It's the story of three high school students who are mysteriously transported from their everyday lives into a fantastical new world.

We talked to actor Evan Nikolas Fields who stars as one of the leads, Flynn Griffin, who is adventurous and loyal but is also constantly torn between what's right and following what feels right.

Flynn becomes the emotional compass of the group, the one who grounds everyone when things start to fall apart.

His character arc starts from the journey of someone uncertain of who they are trying to grow into someone who believes in themselves and the people around them.

The show is streaming now with new episodes premiering every Tuesday.

You can learn more at angel.com/shows/wayfinders.

