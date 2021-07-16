We talk with one of the stars of Once I Was Engaged, the film opens exclusively in Utah July 21

Once I Was Engaged is the eagerly awaited sequel to the award-winning, smash hit, Once I Was a Beehive.

The film opens exclusively in Utah theaters on July 21 before expanding to Arizona, Idaho and Nevada on August 6 and nationally on August 13.

Actress Lisa Valentine Clark, who plays Carrie Carrington, joined us in studio to talk about the film.

The story takes place about two years after Once I Was a Beehive. The young women and their leaders have grown up, and Bree's surprise engagement and the whirlwind of wedding planning brings them all back together - with hilarious and touching results.

"This movie is the warmest and funniest thing you'll see this year," quipped Lisa Valentine Clark. "Not to mention audiences get to see some men in the mix this time. We added the one-and-only Bart Johnson and the charming and hilarious Tanner Gillman. I'm not going to say they steal the show, but I'm not going to not say that either. You'll just have to come see for yourself."

See the full trailer for Once I Was Engaged and see where the film is playing nearest you at onceiwasengaged.com.