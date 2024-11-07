We talk with the actors who play "Peter" and "Captain Hook" in "Peter Pan"

"Peter Pan" is a high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years.

It's back with Broadway at the Eccles through November 10, 2024 as part of a major national tour.

We talk with the actors who portray "Peter", Nolan Almeida, and "Captain Hook", Cody Garcia.

The musical is basked on the classic tale and the adventure begins with Peter Pan and Tinker Bell visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night.

The children then go on a magical journey they will never forget!

You'll love the timeless songs including "I'm flying", "I gotta Crow", "I Won't Grow Up" and "Neverland".

You can get your tickets at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com or by calling 801-355-ARTS and for more information visit peterpantour.com.

