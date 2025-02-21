Watch Now
We talk with the actress who's the voice behind the "red light, green light" doll on Squid Game

Reagan To is the voice of the doll on the hit show "Squid Game" on Netflix.
Reagan To was only 10 years old when she voiced the Red Light, Green Light doll in the English dub of the Netflix series Squid Game.

Squid Game is wildly popular and so is the doll on the show.

Morgan Saxton talked with Reagan about becoming a viral sensation almost overnight, including on social media where she has more than 13 million likes on TikTok and 399,000 followers on Instagram.

But Squid Games is not the only acting Reagan has done. Her other roles include "Big Kid Ember" in the Pixar movie "Elemental", in the short film "Eureka", and has appeared as a special guest role in Young Sheldon.

She's also been a part of skits on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Reagan's also an award-winning Latin ballroom dancer and has modeled for top brands such as Nike, Old Navy, Forever21 and Little Tikes to name a few.

