We talk with the "father of nightscape photography".

Royce Bair has been a freelance magazine and commercial photographer for 20 years, and an astro-landscape photographer (often called "nightscapes) for the last 15 years.

Royce has often been called the "father of nightscape photography" because he was one of the earliest instigators of this genre of photography.

Nightscapes are often defined as "starry night skies, with a landscape feature in the foreground". The most popular feature in the night sky is our Milky Way galaxy.

Royce literally "wrote the book" on this genre 10 years ago with his best-selling eBook, "Milky Way NightScapes".

At 76 years old, Royce is now semi-retired, meaning that instead of working about 12 hours a day, he's now only working about 6 hours a day.

Royce is an example that seniors can still do meaningful work and contributions to society. He is currently doing some of the best photography of his career.

Royce now spends much of his time "giving back" to the public by lecturing all over the world about "Going to the Dark Side".

People can see his free "Going to the Dark Side" lecture at 7:00pm on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 in the Viridian Event Center, 8030 South 1825 West, West Jordan, UT 84088.

Although admission is free, the public is encouraged to register, as space is limited.

Royce will teach people about the joys of seeing the Milky Way with your own eyes, and tips on how to photograph it — simple techniques for the beginner, and more advanced techniques for the serious amateur.

With Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks and nine national monuments, Utah's beautiful landscape and DARK skies provide some of the best opportunities to create stunning nightscape photographs.

Royce's newly updated eBook, "Milky Way NightScapes" is available online at NightScapeBook.com.