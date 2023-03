You've probably seen Kristina Guerrero and Jimmy Rhoades on The PLACE sharing life hacks, popular trends and DIY projects to simplify your life.

They are co-hosts of THE LIST, a national Emmy-award winning show which airs on 35+ stations & Scripps News.

Jenny talked with Kristina and Jimmy about how the show all comes together and why they love sharing everything that's trending in the form of a fun list.

Because, if it's happening, it's on THE LIST.

You can learn more at thelisttv.com.