We talk with the newly-crowned Miss Samoa USA

Miss Samoa USA will be representing her country and her home state of Utah in an international pageant.

Josephina Lealaitafea was crowned on August 1, 2024 after a 15-year hiatus of the pageant.

In addition to winning the title of Miss Samoa UsA, Josephina was also awarded other titles including the People's Choice Award, Best Interview, Miss Photogenic and Best Sarong.

Her next journey will take her to Samoa where she will participate in the Miss Samoa pageant.

The winner of that event will compete in the Miss Universe pageant. It has been decades since there has been a Samoan contestant in the Miss Universe pageant.

You can learn more at misssamoausa.com.