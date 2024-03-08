We talk with the stars from HGTV's Renovation 911 in town for the Salt Lake Home and Garden Show

Many people are looking forward to a spring break getaway, but you don't want to worry about your home while you're away!?!

Don't worry — HGTV's Renovation 911 stars Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan are in town to help.

They're at the Salt Lake Home and Garden show and Jenny caught up with them for maintenance tips for a stress-free spring break.

Change your furnace filter Lock your doors and windows Set timer for lights Unplug appliances and electronics Turn off main water supply Adjust thermostat Lock up outdoor items

You can also hear from this dynamic duo on the Design Stage at the Home Show on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.

They'll be sharing home renovation and design tips as well as answer other questions.

These powerhouse personalities are not just your average home renovation experts – they're award-winning, Minnesota-based disaster restoration mavens, and co-owners of Practical Home and Ungerman Inc.

Their energy, expertise, and unwavering commitment to transforming homes have catapulted them to HGTV stardom, and now they're bringing their passion and know-how straight to Utah.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 8, 2024 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2024 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 2024 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

* Discounted online advanced price available through March 7, 2024. Opening day online price is same as box office pricing.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 8, 2024.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.

