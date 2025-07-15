We talk with Utah's First Lady Abby Cox about her "Show Up" initiative

Rocky Mountain Power "showed up" for Utah's First Lady Abby Cox at her Show Up for Teachers conference.

It was recently held at the Mountain America Expo Center, and Morgan Saxton got a chance to talk with the First Lady about her Show Up Utah Initiative.

She says teachers are not doing as well as they could, and that there are still residual issues from the COVID pandemic affecting teachers and their classrooms.

The event was focused on wellbeing and resources available to teachers.

Rocky Mountain Power was there as well! Bianca Velasquez says, "We believe in the power of education and the teachers that make it possible. Everything begins in the classroom."

And, Rocky Mountain Power goes into 200 fourth-grade classrooms every year, teaching students about energy efficiency and sustainability.

Each school visit includes an hour-long, interactive presentation where fourth-graders learn hands-on about energy sources, efficiency, and how electricity gets to their homes.

Students receive tools to assess energy use at home, promoting family involvement in energy-saving practices.

You can learn more at Wattsmarthomes.com.

