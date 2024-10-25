We talked with the stars of "Alien Country" earlier this week, now we have our critic's review

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the horror / thriller "Ghost Game". The film follows a thrill-seeking couple who investigate a haunted house. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Ghost Game is a typical "don't-go-in-there" film that simply overuses horror cliches and red herrings." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the dramatic thriller "Before." After tragically losing his wife to suicide, a child psychiatrist encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to his past. Tony says, "Before is a well acted series touching on the supernatural. I think this series will bloom given the chance for the writing to find its footing." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the sci-fi comedy "Alien Country."

Reeling from the news of an unexpected pregnancy, a couple unknowingly release an alien invasion in their small town and must work together to save each other and the galaxy. Tony says, "Alien Country is a funny film with likable characters, solid comic writing and high-end yet cheesy special effects combined to deliver a great time. If you're looking for a film that delivers on entertaining you, check out Alien Country." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can see the full interviews and much more at screenchatter.com.