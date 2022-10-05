Wear pink and help make strides against breast cancer

In 2022 an estimated 290,560 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Even though the American Cancer Society has helped to drop the breast cancer rate by 42 percent, people still need to visit their doctors and get the necessary screenings.

Early detection and increased awareness are the best ways to detect and prevent cancer.

Since 1993, the American Cancer Society has invested more than $600 million in breast cancer research. Some of those dollars stay right here in Utah funding local cancer researchers.

The American Cancer Society also provides many wonderful resources for cancer patients, caregivers and survivors.

Anyone can make an impact on breast cancer by joining the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Liberty Park.

Just $25 can help those facing breast cancer connect with trained survivors.

At the walk there will be a special Survivor area. Within the tent there will be seven local resources for those experiencing breast cancer.

The 5k fun-run and walk will start at 9am but people are welcome to come beforehand to join the Survivor Tent sponsored by Discover and visit all the resources on hand.

Participants can Ring the Bell with Enso Rings and pick up their special edition Making Strides in Utah silicone ring.

To get signed up for the walk, please visit: makingstridesinutah.org.