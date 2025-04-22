Wear your orange and party like you're Dutch!

Dutch King's Day is a free community event, a celebration of Dutch culture and traditions, held on April 26, 2025 from 11 am to 5 pm at Millcreek Common!

Dutch King's Day is celebrated around the world, with the world's largest street party held in Amsterdam. The Dutch Social Club of Utah invites everyone to wear and orange and party like the Dutch!

Although the flag of the Netherlands is red, white and blue, orange is the color of the royal family.

Dress code is orange, orange and more orange.

Dutch DJ Marc van Brabant lays the tracks for an orange dance party at Dutch King's Day! Roller Skating is free that day, so roll or shuffle your wooden shoes, whatever you do wear orange!

King's Day would not be complete without authentic Dutch Cuisine: Pommes Frites, Chicken Satay, Stroopwafels, Tompouce, Kroketten, and Gehaktballen (meatballs) are just a few of the items to explore at the festival. The bar (21+, ID required) will feature the Dutch staple, Heineken, among others as well as mimosas to support the ORANGE theme.

Did you know that The Netherlands has more bicycles than people? Bicycles are a big part of their culture. Instead of jumping into the car, most people jump onto their bicycles, even grandma! Rain or shine!

Bring your bike to participate in the festive and super orange bike parade at Dutch King's Day.

Browse the vendor stalls for uniquely Dutch finds like bikes, orange attire, vintage, crafts, fresh flowers and butterfly kits.

New this year, the Kinder Flea Market, noon - 3 pm, embodies the community spirit of Dutch King's Day in Amsterdam. Kids ages 6 - 16 are invited to host a sale, share and manage a carnival game or perform at the festival.

Learn more at dutchsocialclubutah.com/dutch-kings-day