Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Wedding hacks with reality TV star Jenna Cooper

Reality TV Star Jenna Cooper shares some of her hacks for planning a wedding celebration.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 15:46:12-04

Jenna Cooper, is a reality TV personality and also a mom who enjoys sharing lifestyle, fitness, and family favorites with her followers.

She eloped earlier this year and is now planning a wedding celebration and sharing her tips!

Jenna's tips:

- Use seasonal flowers to save money.
- Jane.com which is local to Utah to find the best accessories, personalized gifts, and other great items for your big day.
- Hire a wedding planner! If you can't afford one, have a day of wedding planner to make sure things go smoothly on your wedding day.

You can follow Jenna on Instagram for more tips and to see her wedding celebration unfold.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere