Wedding hacks with reality TV star Jenna Cooper

Jenna Cooper, is a reality TV personality and also a mom who enjoys sharing lifestyle, fitness, and family favorites with her followers.

She eloped earlier this year and is now planning a wedding celebration and sharing her tips!

Jenna's tips:

- Use seasonal flowers to save money.

- Jane.com which is local to Utah to find the best accessories, personalized gifts, and other great items for your big day.

- Hire a wedding planner! If you can't afford one, have a day of wedding planner to make sure things go smoothly on your wedding day.

You can follow Jenna on Instagram for more tips and to see her wedding celebration unfold.