Wedding Hair Trends for 2024

Jennifer Johnson, with Pro Do Blow Dry Bar, says after many years, wedding hair trends have shifted away from the Boho look.

So what's in? Think 90s updos.

Jennifer says messy French twists, mermaid braids and also low, sleek buns are all hot right now.

Her tips are to wear a button-up shirt when getting your wedding hair done, so you won't mess it up pulling a shirt over it.

Also, wash and air-dry your hair the night before.

And, designate someone to keep an eye on your hair and make adjustments as needed through the day/ night.

You can contact Jennifer atprodoblowdrybar.com.