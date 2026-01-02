Weekend Movie Reviews: A romantic comedy, a psychological drama series and a horror/ thriller

Streaming on Tubi is the romantic comedy "How to Lose a Popularity Contest". In the film, a rebellious student and a perfectionist overachiever form an unlikely alliance in their race for student body president and discover unexpected feelings along the way. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "How to Lose a Popularity Contest is a breezy and light romcom aimed at teens. Although a bit formulaic, the film does entertain." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the French psychological drama series "Drops of God". To inherit the world's greatest wine collection, a young woman must compete in a quest to find the most valuable bottle of wine on the planet known as "The Drops of God". Tony says, "Drops of God is a well written mystery thriller excellently acted, produced and filmed in the beautiful French countryside." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters now is the new horror / thriller "We Bury the Dead" starring Daisy Ridley. In the film after a catastrophic accident, a woman enters a quarantine zone searching for her missing husband and uncovers a horrifying truth: the undead are growing more violent, more restless and smarter with every passing hour. Tony says,"We Bury the Dead is a brand new take on Zombie stories and offers a fresh approach to this tired format." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

