Weekend Movie Reviews for the weekend of Friday the 13th

New in theaters is the latest film in the 'God's Not Dead' franchise as Scott Baio and David A. R. White star in "God's Not Dead: In God We Trust". Amid political and spiritual turmoil, Reverend David Hill steps up to run for Congress to become a beacon of hope for people seeking moral leadership in a divided world. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "This fifth entry into the franchise is an agenda film drawing a line in the sand by stacking its message that all who vote one way are evil and those who vote the opposite are good without any middle ground. Underlined by wooden acting and over-the-top performances, God is Not Dead 5 is a backward step in the series." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

Streaming on the new Hallmark + platform is the romantic comedy series "The Chicken Sisters." In the series, a generational conflict between rival fried chicken restaurants has divided a small town. Tony says, "The Chicken Sisters is a bright, breezy and fun comedy series and well worth your time to seek out." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters today is the horror / thriller "Speak No Evil" starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis. In this remake of the 2022 Danish film, a family is invited to spend a weekend at an idyllic country house, unaware their dream vacation will soon become a psychological nightmare. Tony says, "Speak No Evil is a wonderfully terrifying psychological horror film that will keep you on the edge of your seat. James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis are in top form as adversaries in this cat-and-mouse thriller." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

