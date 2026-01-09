Weekend Movie Reviews with Film Critic Tony Toscano

Streaming on Hulu and Disney+ is the documentary series "Pole to Pole with Will Smith".

Produced by Will Smith, the series covers an expansive journey spanning different regions, communities and landscapes across the Earth. Film Critic Tony Toscano says,

"Pole to Pole with Will Smith is a beautifully filmed and educational docuseries that not only informs but entertains as Smith travels from continent to continent to understand the delicate balance of planet Earth." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the drama "Reawakening" starring Jared Harris. In the film, a couple whose daughter aged 14 went missing reappears after a decade. At first they are overjoyed but after a time the father suspects she's not who she claims as a gripping search for the truth unfolds. Tony says, "Reawakening is a tight thriller with some terrific twists and turns. Although the film is well acted, the script is a bit lethargic at times." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is "Greenland 2: Migration," the sequel to "Greenland". In a continuation of the story, the Garrity family, have survived and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated wastelands of Europe to find a new home. Tony says, "Although a solid sequel, Greenland 2: Migration doesn't carry the suspense and purposeful action as the first film did." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

You can get more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.