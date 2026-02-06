Weekend Reviews: A thriller in theaters, a streaming series and a hit medical drama

In theaters today is the horror / thriller "Whistle". When a group of unwitting high school students stumble upon an ancient Aztec Death Whistle, they discover that by blowing it will summon their future deaths to hunt them down. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Whistle is another in a very long line of horror films aimed at the frat house crowd. The movie feels, at times, slapped together and comes up lacking a real connection with the audience. But, that being said, there are some pretty good moments that rescue the film from total tedium." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Streaming on Netflix is season 4 of "The Lincoln Lawyer". Hotshot LA defense attorney Mickey Haller will do whatever it takes to win as he navigates the criminal justice system from his trademark Lincoln Continental. Tony says, "One of the absolute bright spots on the Netflix menu, The Lincoln Lawyer takes the format of criminal defense to a whole new and gripping level." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Entering its second season on HBO Max is the hit medical series "The Pitt". It stars Noah Wyle. The daily lives of healthcare professionals in a Pittsburgh hospital are examined as they juggle personal crises, workplace politics, and the emotional toll of treating critically ill patients, revealing the resilience required in their noble calling. Tony says, "Capturing life and tragedy in a big city ER, the series is simply one of the best things on any streaming service." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

