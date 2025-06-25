"Weirdo" is a book designed to help middle schoolers through bad and good times

Tony Weaver Jr. is the author of the graphic novel memoir Weirdo, a "nerdy kid's instruction manual for self-love and self-confidence," which chronicles his own journey of embracing individuality. It is available now on Amazon.

He says the book is for middle grades, and especially for Black kids who may be struggling with their mental health.

Weaver says he does not shy away from the darkness that he felt as a kid. And, he shows kids how the power of love can transform your life.

He credits his parents for saving him and wants other adults to know they can be a safe space for the youth in their lives.

Tony told us he hopes parents and their middle schoolers will read the book together.

Weirdo has been honored as Book of The Year by People Magazine, Publisher's Weekly, School Library Journal, The New York Public Library and the Chicago Public Library

Weirdo was recently nominated for an Eisner Award in the Best Publication for Kids Category.

Check out his website: tonyweaverjr.com for more information.

