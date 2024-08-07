Welcome a new baby or your next house guest with safe cleaning products

Clean your home before your next guest using these safe and fresh scent cleaning products from FabTab and Earth Brite.

FOX13 host Morgan Saxton is ready to welcome a new baby, so she tested the FabTab kitchen and bathroom products.

The Multi-Purpose Cleaner is great for countertops.

FabTab offers non-toxic, eco-friendly, cleaning kits for all rooms in the house.

If you’re just looking for one that does it all, the multi-purpose cleaner is perfect especially if you plan on hosting friends or family.

FabTab is safe for children, pets, and sensitive skin.

Fill your infinity glass bottle (that’s included) with warm water, drop in a FabTab, and watch it fizz like a science experiment.

Formulated with plant-based ingredients, ensuring a risk-free, sparkling home inside and out. Plus, they're available in Lavender and Citrus scents, providing a refreshing change from the usual options.

Coconut scrubbing sponges, bamboo cleaning cloths, and more are also offered.

All the products are available on Amazon.

Prepare for your next soirée or summer party with confidence, knowing you have the right supplies to clean, polish, and shine your home.

Earth Brite offers effortless, non-toxic cleaning solutions from Eraser Sponges to all-purpose cleaners.

The iconic natural, clay-based cleaner is chemical-free, biodegradable, and gentle on skin.

With a long-lasting formula that protects and cleans for up to two years, Earth Brite is perfect for grills, boats, fences, and outdoor furniture.

A household must-have, trusted by millions! Available on Amazon.

