You don't have to hop on a plane to experience food like Schnitzel, Goulash and Pretzels with dip.

Weller's Bistro is serving up traditional German cuisine right here in Utah.

Owner Jan Weller joined us with a recipe for one of her favorite pretzel dips:

Jägersoße

8oz Sliced Mushrooms

2oz Diced Shallots

1oz Diced Bacon

1oz White wine

1oz Beef Stock

2oz Cream

Season with Garlic, Paprika, Parsley, Salt & Pepper

You can visit Weller's Bistro at 197 North Main Street in Layton, Utah.

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.