Since 2014, on July 25th people around the country celebrate the pairing of wine and cheese.

And, even though National Wine and Cheese Day has officially passed, it's never too late to celebrate!

The day encourages people to try wines and cheeses in combinations they've never tried before.

Jim Santangelo from the Wine Academy of Utah joined us with several wine selections available in our state, from inexpensive to pricey!

You can learn more from Jim at wineacademyofutah.com.