We're celebrating Día de los Muertos with Salsa Queen

Salsa Queen says Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is one of her very favorite times to cook with her homemade salsas.

It's a celebration of life and death. While the holiday originated in Mexico, it is celebrated all over with colorful calaveras (skulls) and calacas (skeletons).

Salsa Queen joined us in the kitchen with her nine varieties of salsa, and she says they're debuting even more this month.

Her salsas products have bold, authentic flavors with NO preservatives or fillers.

You will find only the highest quality ingredients in the fresh, gourmet salsas and dips, providing you with the most amazing flavors and experiences.

You can learn more and get more recipes at salsaqueen.com.

