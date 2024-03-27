We're celebrating Easter and Spring in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Wheeler Farm in Murray is having an Easter Egg Hunt scavenger hunt style. Kids can solve riddles to collect eggs as they explore the farm. Participants can choose from two levels of difficulty to challenge their minds. The hunts take place on Wednesday, March 27 and Saturday, March 30, 2024. Click here for more information.

Then on Thursday, March 28, 2024, Easter will be going to the dogs at Wheeler Farm. It's the annual Easter Bone Hunt. Pups will be divided by size and will get to search for bone-filled Easter Eggs. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, head to Memory Grove in Salt Lake City for a Easter parade! You will also be able to search for colorful eggs tucked away throughout the area. This Easter Egg hunt is for children and furry friends. Click here for more information.

There's an Eggstravaganza at Young Living Lavender Farm in Mona, Utah on Saturday, March 30, 2024. There will be an egg hunt for each age group and a golden egg will be hidden with a massive prize inside! You can also take a photo with the Easter Bunny, enjoy a pony or wagon ride, take a spin on a paddle boat and more. Click here for more information.

At the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium on Saturday, March 30, 2024 there will be Easter fun happening all day. That includes egg dashes, face painting, a bunny meet-and-greet and more. Click here for more information.

Baby animal days - You know spring is here when the baby animals start making their grand appearances in the world! At the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville this weekend and next weekend you can soak in all the adorableness of chicks, ducks, piglets, lambs, ponies, bunnies and MORE! Tickets required.

There are also other Easter Egg Hunts going on across the state including:

South Jordan will have a little bit of everything at their Spring Spectacular on Saturday, March 30, 2024. You'll find everything from baby animals to live music, a plant raffle, and a candy scramble for kids of all ages! Click here for more information.

Local weiner dogs will be racing to see which one is the winner at Millcreek Common on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The dachshunds will be on the display on the skate loop for a Doxie Derby you won't want to miss. Click here for more information.

It's the Festival of Colors in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31, 2024. This celebrates the arrival of Spring and the passing of Winter. People can sing, dance, and throw colors on each other. There's also a special area just for kids! Click here for more information.

