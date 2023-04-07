We're celebrating National Beer Day with Salt Lake Brewing Co.

National Beer Day is celebrated every April 7, which actually follows New Beer's Eve.

We invited Rick Seven from Salt Lake Brewing Co. on the show to celebrate the day.

Salt Lake Brewing Co. owns seven restaurants and brew pubs in Salt Lake City and and they also now own the Brewery in the Squatters/ Salt Lake Brewing Co. building at 147 West Broadway.

The first beer tapped under Salt Lake Brewing Co. is Dog Lake Pale Ale, an American Pale Ale.

Other beers include Hef Baum Hefeweizen, Emigration Amber Ale and Velvet Brimley Oatmeal Stout.

Seven says they utilize local suppliers and manufacturers whenever possible with food, beverages and retail items t-shirts and like "Beer Makes Me Happy" Koozies.

When it comes to food, they offer menu items made with beer as well.

Some of those include:

Beer Battered Fish and Chips, made with Hef Baum Hefewiezen

Pale Ale Honey Mustard, made with Dog Lake Pale Ale, served with a big pretzel

BBQ Sauce for Pulled Pork Sandwich

Polygamy Porter Brownie with syrup and whipped cream

Beer-a-misu made with the famous Wasatch Polygamy Porter

To learn more please visit saltlakebrewingco.com.