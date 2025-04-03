We're celebrating National Burrito Day at El Cholo

Did you know that Thursday, April 3 is National Burrito Day? Where else would we want to celebrate than El Cholo in Sugar House.

El Cholo was the first Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles, founded in 1923. Today, the same family owns it!

They offer several burritos including Burrito Dorado, Carna Asada Burrito for lulnch and also for lunch the Carnitas Burrito.

Mark your calendar - because coming soon is their signature Green Corn Tamales, which will be available on May 1, 2025.

El Cholo also has new desserts: Deep Fried Ice Cream and Churros with Ice Cream and Fudge for Dipping.

Speaking of chocolate — how about hot chocolate made right at your table? That's offered at El Cholo.

Plus, the "worst table in the house" always gets free nachos.

They'll also cater your party, or host your party or meeting (up to 150 people).

You can find more information at elcholo.com.