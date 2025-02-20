We're celebrating National Cherry Pie Day with Flake Pie Co.

Thursday, February 20, 2025 is National Cherry Pie Day, so of course we sent Jenny Hardman to check out a staple for pies in the Salt Lake Valley — Flake Pie Co.

They specialize in personal size pies which are perfect for families, company parties, weddings and events…or just a personal size treat! With Flake's personal size pies, everyone gets the flavor they want!

In addition to Cherry Pie, Flake has other flavor of traditional sweet pies and you can turn them into shakes called Flake Shakes.

Flake's savory pies have been gaining in popularity with delicious flavors from BBQ pork and Chicken Tikka to the most recent introduction, the Aussie Meat Pie.

These are handheld meat pies in delicious made from scatch flavors with meats and veggies wrapped in flakey, buttery crusts.

Flake has been recognized with several accolades both locally and nationally recently.

Flake was selected by Fast Casual magazine as a "New Brand to Watch" and was recently recognized by City Weekly Magazine's Best of Utah awards, winning First Place in both the "Best Cream Pie" and "Best Fruit Pie" categories.

Plus, with close to 500 reviews on Google and a score of 4.6, they're one of the best reviewed bakeries in Utah.

Flake Pie Co. is proud to donate a portion of sales from their Brown Sugar Flakies to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in honor of their founder and creator, Carol Timmons.

She passed away from breast cancer a couple of years ago, and the Brown Sugar Flakie was her original product.

You can find more information at flakepie.com.

