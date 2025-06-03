We're celebrating National Egg Day with Scrambled!

You can celebration National Egg Day at Scrambled!

Owner Oscar Rodriguez joined us in studio to show us how he makes a veggie omelet made with spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers and salt and pepper, plus eggs and cheese (if the customer orders it).

His menu offers everything from sweet to savory, and most of Oscar's recipes come from his mother's kitchen and then his experience as a chef during college.

After going to school at the University of Utah and serving customers at a local spot in the Salt Lake valley, Rodriguez took this culinary talents to next level by opening a restaurant in Layton first, then a second location in Ogden.

You can order online through DoorDash, drive up, take-out or dine in.

Scrambled is open 7 days a week. View their menu and their hours at scrambledut.com.