July 21 is National Hot Dog Day so of course we had to celebrate!

We invited Nana's Sonoran Hot Dogs to bring their food truck and explain about the culture behind their hot dogs.

They say theirs is a comfort food that reminds people from Arizona and Northern Mexico of home.

Robert and Karissa Ledezma, owners of Nana's, also taught us a Spanish phrase they use all the time "Con todo?" which means "which everything"?

There are so many toppings that can go into this hot dog that they always ask!

You can learn more on Instagram and Facebook.