We're celebrating one of America's favorite snack foods for "National Peanut Month"

March is National Peanut Month and National Nutrition month, and they go hand-in-hand!

Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE with Nutritious Intent, joined us with ways to celebrate.

She says peanut skins are full of antioxidants so enjoy shelling and eating them.

Peanuts also have a great combo of healthy fats, protein and fiber which make it a delicious way to help with blood pressure and a lower risk of Type 2 Diabetes.

Trish told us about some creative ways to eat peanuts... you can put them in salsa macha, in the sauce for Asian noodles and even smoothies.

When it comes to National Nutrition Month, Trish says one of the best ways to observe it is by reducing food waste.

She says about one-third of all food in the U.S. goes uneaten, with 96-percent of it ending up in landfills, combustion plants or sewer systems.

Trish says before heading to the grocery store, shop your fridge, freezer and pantry to inspire your weekly menu. Then use your grocery list to fill in what you need.

Plan how to use leftovers.

Trish also says you can wrap your greens and other produce that tends to go slimy in paper towels or dish towels and seal in a bag to store. That will keep them fresher longer.

She also advises to eat seasonally and take advantage of farmers markets and produce stands - or grow your own!

You can learn more from her at nutritiousintent.com.

