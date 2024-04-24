We're excited to learn more about hockey, how about you?

Utah is talking about hockey - after official word that the Arizona Coyotes, a team with the National Hockey League will be coming here in the fall of 2024.

But, if you're like us, you want to know more before the first puck drops.

So, we invited Jack Skille, a former NHL Player to the show to explain the basics.

Jack played at the University of Wisconsin Madison and then played with the pros, including with the Blackhawks during the 2010 Stanley Cup Championship, where his team won the trophy!

Jack explained that in the NHL, each team is allowed to have six players on the ice at a time. This also includes the goalie.

There are three 20-minute periods in a game with intermissions after the first and second periods.

He says hockey is great to watch as a family, on TV and if you have the chance to go to a game in person - jump at the chance!

After the NHL, Jack came to Utah and founded the Jack Skille Hockey Academy which teaches young people how to play, and excel to the next level.

Jack says hockey is the fastest game on the planet but players not only need speed, they need grace and athleticism too.

The Jack Skille Hockey Academy offers camps, clinics and programs and you can find more information at jackskillehockeyacademy.com.