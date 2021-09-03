Watch
We're featuring Ren again as our Pet of the Week because we can't believe he hasn't been adopted

This is the second time we've featured Ren, and we can't believe he's still available for adoption because he's the sweetest dog ever!
Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 03, 2021
Ren is so sweet he should be called Zen! And we're hoping the second time is the charm for him being adopted.

We featured him a few weeks ago as our Pet of the Week, but he's still waiting for his forever home.

Ren has a lot of puppy energy so he would do best in a house with a fur sibling to play with. He's has a fun and silly personality and loves chasing grasshoppers!

He's done really well in a foster home with four little dogs and cats and is great with kids three years and up.

Ren loves to cuddle but will also find his own space to curl up and take a nap.

He uses the doggie door like a champ!

Ren is described as friendly, affectionate, loyal, smart, playful, gentle, brave, curious, athletic, independent, quiet, dignified, a couch potato and a lover of kisses.

He is neutered, current on all vaccinations and is chipped.

His adoption fee is $250. Learn more at hearts4paws.org.

