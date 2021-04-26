We're getting you ready for "Taco Tuesday" with this recipe, but wait... it's baked?

We're getting you ready for "Taco Tuesday" with this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff!

Baked Creamy Salsa Chicken Tacos

Ingredients

2 c. cooked, shredded chicken

3 tbsp. sour cream

¼ c. favorite salsa

½ tsp. cumin

½ tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

8-10 fajita sized flour tortillas

1 ½ c. grated cheese

Garnish with pico de gallo, lime wedges, cotija cheese, sour cream and cilantro

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425. Drizzle and spread some oil on a parchment-lined sheet pan.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the chicken, sour cream, salsa, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Stir until its mixed thoroughly.

3. Fill each tortilla with a few tbsp. of the chicken mixture. Top with some shredded cheddar, fold it over and place on the sheet pan press down slightly so the taco stays closed. Brush the top of the taco with a little cooking oil.

4. Place in the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes or until the tacos are browned and the cheese is melty. Serve immediately with your favorite garnishes. Enjoy!

Find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.