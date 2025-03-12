We're going behind the scenes of a woman-run business that's been around since 1916

Industrial Supply has been around since 1916, and has been owned and operated by the same family.

The CEO, Jessica Yurgaitis, is the great-granddaughter of the original owners, and she's the first woman who's been at the head of the company.

But, she says she "follows a lot of other brave women in our family" who helped grow the company.

So, for International Women's Month, Morgan Saxton got to go behind-the-scenes of Industrial Supply's warehouse.

They have helped so many Utah businesses grow, by providing supplies that every company needs.

Jessica says the main things they sell are safety and Personal Protective Equipment. But they also provide everything from bottles of water to power tools to janitorial equipment to cutting tools.

The warehouse is now in an 80,000 square foot building at 1635 South 300 West in Salt Lake City.

But when it started 109 years ago the building was right in downtown (where the Harmons Grocery Store sits today).

One of their biggest, and first customers was Kennecott in 1915, that's even before Industrial Supply become incorporated.

They now also have locations in Spanish Fork and Ogden as well as locations in Wyoming, Nevada and Arizona.

You can learn more at indsupply.com.

