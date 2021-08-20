Watch
We're going "old school" in this week's Food Truck Friday

olskool food truck brings the street food flavor from LA to Utah.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 20, 2021
We're going "old school" in this week's Food Truck Friday. @olskoohfoodtruck serves up tacos of all different flavors and loaded fries.

All the sauces are homemade and are delicious on everything.

Owner Jackie Frias says she came up with the menu because she missed flavors from her L.A. home.

She says serving food is a dream come true -- she says, "Why have normal jobs when we can serve our food to Utah?"

You can follow them and find where they'll be at olskoolfoodtruck on Facebook and Instagram.

