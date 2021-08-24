We're going to Greece for a main course and Japan for dessert in #TakeoutTuesday

In this week's #TakeoutTuesday, Salt Lake Foodie Chase takes us to Greece and Japan.

For the main course, we make a stop at Santorini's Greek Grill. They have locations in West Bountiful and Farmington and Chase recommends:

Lemon Rice Gyro Bowl

Salad Gyro Bowl

Load Greek Garlic Fries

Then how about finishing it off with sweets from Doki Doki Dessert Cafe in Salt Lake City?

Chase says these are some of his favorites:

Yuzu Crepe Cake

Ube Crepe Cake

Strawberry Fluffy Pancakes

Velvet Japanese Sweet Crepes - Cookie & Cream whipped cream, cream cheese filling, strawberries & raspberries, dark chocolate drizzle, top with cocoa pebbles & brownie bites

You can get more foodie findings on Instagram @slcfoodie and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

