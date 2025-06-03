Watch Now
We're going to ramen in SLC and stir-fry & sushi in Orem for today's foodie findings

There are a lot of Asian restaurants in Utah, but Salt Lake Foodie is talking about two that stand out in this week's Tasty Tuesday.

Mensho Ramen - Salt Lake City

Signature Toripaitan - Rich creamy chicken soup (w/ shiitake, kombu, porcini, vegetables), A5 wagyu, smoked pork, duck, spinach, truffle paste, enoki chips, negi, fried hosaki menma, smoked ajitama, & matcha.

G.K.O. (Garlic Knock Out) - Rich creamy chicken soup (w/ shitake, kombu, porcini, vegetables), chili powder, OG chili sauce, 5 kinds of garlic, chicken, smoked pork, fried spicy gobo, roasted tomato, cilantro, & red onions.

A5 Wagyu lkura

Yummy Bowl Mongolian Stir-fry & Sushi - Orem

Mongolian Empire - Fried rice, chicken, beef, shrimp, tomato, onion, green pepper, 1 ladle bourbon sauce, 1/2 ladle garlic sauce

Build your own bowl - Over 30 items - Beef, Chicken, Seafood

Sushi

