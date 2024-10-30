We're having signs of cold weather, is your home's temperature "Just Right"?

"Just Right" has been servicing Salt Lake City and surrounding areas for almost a quarter-of-a-century providing heating, cooling, air quality and plumbing services.

They have a 4.9 star rating on Google and provide industry leading 10-year equipment and labor on all installs.

So as we are experiencing the first "real" cold weather of the fall, Just Right General Manager, Michael Hunter, joined us with some things to do to prepare for more wintry weather ahead.

He reminds us to change out the furnace filter and if you haven't had your furnace tuned-up yet, make that appointment to do so now.

Michael also said when people are inside more, air quality can become an issue with seasonal allergies and illnesses.

Just Right can help with filtration and humidification systems as well as indoor air quality devices.

All of those can help the home feel more cozy in the months to come.

You can learn more at justrightair.com.