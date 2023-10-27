We're heading into the holiday season, and your help is needed to help feed hungry kids

Can you imagine not knowing where your next meal is coming from, or even if you'll be able to eat?

That's the reality for too many Utah children. Current online data shows that 1 in 9 Utah children are food insecure.

USANA Kids Eat is working to change that and make sure no child ever goes hungry. The non-profit organization was established to pack and distribute more than 800 backpacks of food every weekend to help kids make it to Monday with food.

For longer school breaks, like over the holidays, USANA Kids Eat provides more than 3,000 larger bags of food to help kids have something to eat.

Michelle Benedict, USANA Foundation Programs Director, says in 2022 they delivered more than 444,000 meals to at-risk youth in 84 schools from Ogden to Herriman.

One of those schools is Murray's Grant Elementary where Lindsay Preece is a Student Advocate.

Lindsay says it's heartwarming when the children receive the food bags. She says you can see the relief on their faces when they realize they will have food to eat.

There are several ways to help USANA Kids Eat including becoming a monthly donor or adopting a school. You can also volunteer. No donation goes to administration costs. That is taken care of by USANA Health Sciences.

To learn more please visit: Usanakidseat.org.