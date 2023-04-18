We're heading south to Provo for dinner and dessert with SLC Foodie

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Salt Lake Foodie is taking us for dinner and dessert in Provo.

And, we're eating dessert first at Cookie Plug. Chase recommends ordering:



Firecracker - S'mores

Purple Haze - purple velvet

Chocolate XTC - Triple chocolate

Snooperdoodle - Snickerdoodle

Then, head to Sushi Burrito for dinner where Chase reccomends:

California Sumo Sushi Burrito - Crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce in a deep-fried roll

Shrimp Lover Sushi Burrito - Spicy Tempura Shrimp, purple cabbage, pickled daikon, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, spicy mayo, and sriracha.

Vegas Sushi Burrito - Spicy salmon, cream cheese, crab salad, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, and eel sauce with crunchies.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

