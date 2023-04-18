Watch Now
We're heading south to Provo for dinner and dessert with SLC Foodie

We're heading to Provo with SLC Foodie for dinner and dessert for Tasty Tuesday.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 16:28:29-04

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Salt Lake Foodie is taking us for dinner and dessert in Provo.

And, we're eating dessert first at Cookie Plug. Chase recommends ordering:

  • Firecracker - S'mores
  • Purple Haze - purple velvet
  • Chocolate XTC - Triple chocolate
  • Snooperdoodle - Snickerdoodle

Then, head to Sushi Burrito for dinner where Chase reccomends:

  • California Sumo Sushi Burrito - Crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce in a deep-fried roll
  • Shrimp Lover Sushi Burrito - Spicy Tempura Shrimp, purple cabbage, pickled daikon, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, spicy mayo, and sriracha.
  • Vegas Sushi Burrito - Spicy salmon, cream cheese, crab salad, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, and eel sauce with crunchies.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

