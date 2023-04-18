We're heading south to Provo for dinner and dessert with SLC Foodie

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Salt Lake Foodie is taking us for dinner and dessert in Provo.
And, we're eating dessert first at Cookie Plug. Chase recommends ordering:
- Firecracker - S'mores
- Purple Haze - purple velvet
- Chocolate XTC - Triple chocolate
- Snooperdoodle - Snickerdoodle
Then, head to Sushi Burrito for dinner where Chase reccomends:
- California Sumo Sushi Burrito - Crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce in a deep-fried roll
- Shrimp Lover Sushi Burrito - Spicy Tempura Shrimp, purple cabbage, pickled daikon, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, spicy mayo, and sriracha.
- Vegas Sushi Burrito - Spicy salmon, cream cheese, crab salad, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, and eel sauce with crunchies.
