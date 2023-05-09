Watch Now
We're heading to West Jordan for this week's foodie findings

Tasty Tuesday
We're heading to West Jordan with SLC Foodie for this week's foodie findings.
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 15:13:54-04

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie takes us to West Jordan for his foodie findings.

Wingers – West Jordan
CHEDDAR BACON FRIES - Wingers seasoned fries smothered in our Alehouse Queso, topped with applewood smoked bacon bits, southwest crema & green onions
WINGS – Ranch dry rub, Double barrel BBQ, Caribbean Jerk
STICKY FINGER TACO

Mystique Dining – West Jordan
Cornish Hen - Cornish Game hen Roasted with herbs, served on a bed of quinoa, topped with poached plums, seasonal vegetables.
Prime Rib - 14 ounces of succulent ribeye. Slow roasted to medium rare and rubbed with a house blend of spices. Served with herb roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a side of au jus.

Follow Chase on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

