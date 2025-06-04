We're kicking off summer in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Thanksgiving Point's newest event, Imaginaria, is now open! It's a summer festival for kids featuring pirates, fairies, dinosaurs, sea creatures, as well as an obstacle course, a mega-slide and more than 25 hands-on crafts. Click here for more information.

The city of Lindon is inviting you to launch into summer with a splash! This is going on Wednesday, June 4, but only until 3pm. So if you're in the area, hurry over to Fryer Park to get in on the fun of water games, foam machines, face painting and a dunk tank. Click here for more information.

Tooele is kicking off their summer "Family Fridays in the Park". Each week there's a free activity at a different facility. Each family will get a free swag bag filled with items to help you enjoy summer. This gets started Friday morning, June 6, 2025, at the Pratt Aquatic Center Park. Click here for more information.

Kaysville is also doing "First Friday Festivals" this summer. There will be horse carriage rides, face painting, live music and food and treats as well as local vendors at Heritage Park. this week. Click here for more information.

On Friday, June 6, 2025, it's the Historic 25th Street Car Show in Ogden. They're celebrating their 23rd year and you'll see a showcase of classic, vintage and modern vehicles. Click here for more information.

Payson's "Adventure Day 2025" is on Saturday, June 7, 2025. There are a lot of activities like a pickleball tourney, corn hole, ax throwing, a cardboard boat regatta and horseback riding... all happening at Memorial Park. Click here for more information.

The 4th Annual Utah Asian Festival is Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark. Everyone is invited to enjoy children's activities, food, performances and more. Click here for more information.

The Holi Festival of Colors is at the Krishna Temple in Salt Lake City, Saturday, June 7, 2025. In addition to the throwing of colors, you can enjoy music, crafts, yoga and live music. Click here for more information.

Hurricane City is kicking off summer on Saturday, June 8, 2025 at Dixie Springs Park with water games, volleyball, corn hole, a splash pad and much more. Click here for more information.

Davis County's "Safe Kids Day" is happening on Saturday, June 7, 2205 at Northridge High School. There will be tons of kid-friendly activities including a "Teddy Bear Clinic" and free bike helmets handed out. Click here for more information.

Vineyard Days goes through Saturday, June 7, 2025. This is the city's largest event every year and you can have fun with bounce houses, pioneer-era activities, a movie in the park and a concert. Click here for more information.

The "SOJO Summerfest" also goes through Saturday, June 7, 2025, at South Jordan City Park. You can enjoy a bird show, Bingo, artisan vendors, a butterfly encounter, a petting zoo and dinosaur encounters. Click here for more information.

The Utah Pride Parade is on Sunday, June 8, 2025 in Downtown Salt Lake City, followed by a festival at Washington Square. Click here for more information.

