We're popping the bubbly to celebrate our birthday with Wine Academy of Utah

Jim Santangelo, founder of the Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with some sparkling wines to celebrate a special occasion.

Adami 'Bosco di Gica' Prosecco Superiore, Valdobbiadene, Prosecco, Italy

Retail: $22.95

Tasting Note: Yellow apple, peach, floral, dry

Gaston Chiquet Brut Tradition Premier Cru, Champagne, France

Retail: $53.99

Tasting Note: Fresh apricot, white peach, honey butter over warm biscuits

Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut Rosé, Columbia Valley, Washington

Retail: $12.99

Tasting Note: Light berry, strawberry, lemon zest

You can find more from Jim at wineacademyofutah.com.