We're popping the bubbly to celebrate our birthday with Wine Academy of Utah

Jim Santangelo, founder of the Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with some sparkling wines to celebrate a special occasion.
Adami 'Bosco di Gica' Prosecco Superiore, Valdobbiadene, Prosecco, Italy
Retail: $22.95
Tasting Note: Yellow apple, peach, floral, dry
Gaston Chiquet Brut Tradition Premier Cru, Champagne, France
Retail: $53.99
Tasting Note: Fresh apricot, white peach, honey butter over warm biscuits
Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut Rosé, Columbia Valley, Washington
Retail: $12.99
Tasting Note: Light berry, strawberry, lemon zest
You can find more from Jim at wineacademyofutah.com.