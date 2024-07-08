Watch Now
The Place

We're popping the bubbly to celebrate our birthday with Wine Academy of Utah

Sparkling Wines to Celebrate!
Sparkling wines to celebrate!
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 08, 2024

Jim Santangelo, founder of the Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with some sparkling wines to celebrate a special occasion.

Adami 'Bosco di Gica' Prosecco Superiore, Valdobbiadene, Prosecco, Italy
Retail: $22.95
Tasting Note: Yellow apple, peach, floral, dry

Gaston Chiquet Brut Tradition Premier Cru, Champagne, France
Retail: $53.99
Tasting Note: Fresh apricot, white peach, honey butter over warm biscuits

Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut Rosé, Columbia Valley, Washington
Retail: $12.99
Tasting Note: Light berry, strawberry, lemon zest

You can find more from Jim at wineacademyofutah.com.

